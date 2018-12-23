December 22-23 was a good day for FrazCoin (FRAZ) after 50.00% step up

FrazCoin (FRAZ) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.000122298 or 50.00% trading at $0.000366894. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, FrazCoin (FRAZ) eyes $0.0004035834 target on the road to $0.000616246390381354. FRAZ last traded at Novaexchange exchange. It had high of $0.000366894 and low of $0.000244596 for December 22-23. The open was $0.000244596.

FrazCoin (FRAZ) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago FRAZ traded at $0.00 (non existent). FRAZ has 9.70M coins mined giving it $3,560 market cap. FrazCoin maximum coins available are 20.00M. FRAZ uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 03/08/2017.

FrazCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.