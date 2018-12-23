December 22-23 was a good day for Veros (VRS) after 20.99% rise

Veros (VRS) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.00228 or 20.99% trading at $0.01314. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, Veros (VRS) eyes $0.014454 target on the road to $0.0268606812473343. VRS last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.01354 and low of $0.01034 for December 22-23. The open was $0.01086. About 158,901 VRS worth $1,778 traded hands.

Veros (VRS) is down -44.79% in the last 30 days from $0.0238 per coin. Its up 66.06% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.007913 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago VRS traded at $0.03877. VRS has 80.00 million coins mined giving it $1.05M market cap. Veros maximum coins available are 80.00M. VRS uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 01/11/2016.

Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed.

Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.