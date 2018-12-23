Delphi Management Inc increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 484.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc acquired 44,360 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 53,510 shares with $1.58M value, up from 9,150 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $229.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads

Among 15 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Continental Resources had 22 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, October 15. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by KLR Group on Tuesday, July 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 9. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CLR in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Sunday, November 25. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Monday, December 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, August 13 with “Buy”. See Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) latest ratings:

10/12/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

06/12/2018 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

27/11/2018 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Buy

25/11/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $76 New Target: $63 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $74 New Target: $71 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84 New Target: $76 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $78 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $64 New Target: $75 Upgrade

12/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $87 New Target: $84 Maintain

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $14.28 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 8.86 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $335,000 activity. Gould Gary E sold $335,000 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Tuesday, September 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 4.97% less from 82.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 4,035 shares. 1.07 million are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 16,826 shares. Wealthtrust has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The California-based Windward Management Ca has invested 1.36% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 240,862 shares. 1.66M are held by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp. 126 are held by Huntington Financial Bank. Federated Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 97,614 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp reported 5,524 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.21% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Raymond James Assoc holds 572,410 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 238,438 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,212 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.64% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 80,113 shares.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 3.47 million shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 3.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “OPEC Likely to Cut Production: 4 Stocks to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 06, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Applied Materials, Biogen, CyberArk, Electronic Arts, Marathon, Nike, NXP Semiconductors and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental’s Top Tier Acreage Will Not Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources announces preliminary Q2 production results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources Making Several Smart Moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2018.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Bulls Vs. Bears – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory owns 96,324 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Prudential accumulated 0.99% or 22.70M shares. Murphy Capital stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bp Public Lc invested in 1.18M shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc stated it has 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hodges Cap Management owns 203,397 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.2% or 16,552 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 2.04% stake. Rand Wealth Llc invested in 0.48% or 146,596 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 284,919 shares stake. Verus Fincl Prns reported 0.11% stake. Fairfield Bush & Com stated it has 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Acropolis Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Fca Tx has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,988 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 96,787 shares.