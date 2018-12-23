Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 28.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.24 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $319.77. About 8.02 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS CO WITHDREW FROM PARTY AGREEMENT WITH NTSB BECAUSE IT REQUIRES THAT TESLA NOT RELEASE INFORMATION ABOUT AUTOPILOT TO THE PUBLIC; 19/04/2018 – Tesla’s Cash Burn Has Elon Musk’s Dreams Living on Borrowed Time; 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk tells employees Tesla will streamline management; 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Tesla Execs Exit, End of Lloyd & Jamie Show; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS TESLA LAGGING BEHIND AND NO LONGER A LEADER IN AUTO PILOT- CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Tesla names new China CFO amid management change; 31/05/2018 – Tesla Denies Autopilot Feature Engaged in Brussels Car Crash; 10/05/2018 – ODEY INCREASES EQUITY SHORTS; TESLA SHORT AMONG TOP 10 BETS; 12/04/2018 – TESLA WITHDREW FROM PARTY AGREEMENT WITH NTSB; 30/04/2018 – After Tesla Debacle, Denmark Reconsiders Electric Car Subsidies

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 5.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 29,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 616,457 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.65M, up from 586,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 11.68M shares traded or 63.76% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.86% stake. 299,690 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 1.87% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 2.81% or 2.84 million shares. 1.85M were accumulated by Alyeska Invest L P. Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 2,473 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Da Davidson And has 48,404 shares. Investors holds 0.15% or 10.82M shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 868,839 shares. Basswood Capital Limited Com holds 0.15% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 55,370 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.89% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 2.46 million shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc holds 301 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 23 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 95 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 18 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Friday, January 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, March 29, the company rating was initiated by Stephens. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 23. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, October 14. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7100 target in Thursday, March 29 report. Imperial Capital maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Tuesday, July 11. Imperial Capital has “Hold” rating and $5400 target.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $5.31 million activity. CARP DANIEL A sold 25,000 shares worth $1.29M. $211,460 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by Mattson George N. 12,250 shares were sold by Smith Joanne D, worth $649,250 on Thursday, July 19. The insider EASTER WILLIAM H III sold $175,419. West W Gilbert had sold 11,391 shares worth $607,106 on Thursday, July 26. $1.93 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were sold by Bastian Edward H.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7,125 shares to 325,905 shares, valued at $87.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 17,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Ahuja Deepak on Wednesday, November 14. The insider Straubel Jeffrey B sold $5.23 million. On Wednesday, November 14 RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $1.02M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 3,000 shares. 29,844 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $10.00 million. Another trade for 1,875 shares valued at $671,736 was made by Musk Kimbal on Monday, July 2.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 135.94% or $5.22 from last year’s $-3.84 per share. TSLA’s profit will be $236.99 million for 57.93 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.14% negative EPS growth.