Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 712.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 22,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,177 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.70M, up from 3,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 940,708 shares traded or 111.56% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 17.03% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application To U.S. FDA For Intravenous Brexanolone In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – DELOS CAPITAL BUYS SAGE METALS LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 2,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 79,336 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.44 million, up from 76,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72 million shares traded or 121.58% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SAGE, MU, T – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sage Therapeutics Announces The Lancet Publishes Integrated Data from Pivotal Trials for Brexanolone Injection in Postpartum Depression – Business Wire” published on August 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sage Therapeutics shares halted pending Ad Com outcome – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sage Therapeutics -3.2% with Leerink first to rate Underperform – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sage’s San Jose Based Sage Intacct Named One of the Best Places to Work in 2019 by Glassdoor – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SAGE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 46.64 million shares or 0.64% less from 46.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.09% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Schroder Inv Group has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,801 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) stated it has 6 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). First Mercantile Trust Company holds 0.06% or 2,081 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 382 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 414,296 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 6,446 shares stake. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Prudential Fin reported 2,290 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,301 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Lc invested in 0.11% or 810,224 shares. Utah Retirement owns 8,400 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communication Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 4,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 42,711 shares to 24,181 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 21,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,743 shares, and cut its stake in Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA).

Among 20 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 65 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 7 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Monday, November 5 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 11 by Lake Street. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 7 by SunTrust. As per Monday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Thursday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 27 by SunTrust.

More recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Ecolab buying U.K.’s Bioquell – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on November 30, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $17.92 million activity. Hickey Michael A also sold $5.06M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, September 13. BILLER LESLIE S also sold $450,884 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Friday, November 30. HIGGINS ARTHUR J sold $1.30M worth of stock or 8,700 shares. Brown Darrell R sold $1.77 million worth of stock or 11,800 shares. Mulhere Timothy P also sold $1.50M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, September 6. Shares for $6.41 million were sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, February 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, September 14. Robert W. Baird maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, October 11. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $140.0 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, August 2. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, October 31. UBS maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, November 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $148 target. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 26 report.