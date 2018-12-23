Destination Wealth Management increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 2.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management acquired 4,508 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 208,906 shares with $28.87M value, up from 204,398 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Among 10 analysts covering Sage Group The PLC (LON:SGE), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sage Group The PLC had 22 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 22 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, November 26. The stock of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 3 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, November 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 10. As per Friday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of SGE in report on Tuesday, October 9 to “Underweight” rating. See The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Maintain

26/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 700.00 New Target: GBX 590.00 Unchanged

22/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 560.00 Maintain

22/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 495.00 Maintain

22/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 540.00 New Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

21/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

06/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 540.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Upgrade

10/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 540.00 Upgrade

Destination Wealth Management decreased Wisdomtree Tr (DON) stake by 11,454 shares to 252,584 valued at $9.32 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 15,083 shares and now owns 678,724 shares. Ishares Tr (IGM) was reduced too.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 29,000 shares valued at $3.91M was sold by Sneed Michael E. On Friday, September 7 the insider Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.08 million. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. $38.60 million worth of stock was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. PRINCE CHARLES also bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Shares for $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, October 22. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $148 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $149 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup holds 1.31 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 97,524 shares. Elm Ltd invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,400 are owned by Schwartz Invest Counsel. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 304,874 shares. Family, New York-based fund reported 32,747 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 0.43% or 44,607 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oppenheimer invested in 0.88% or 250,087 shares. Asset Management Gru holds 23,586 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Botty Lc has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davis accumulated 2,890 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 640,260 shares. 4,440 were accumulated by Banced. Comml Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 5.98% or 93,932 shares in its portfolio.

The Sage Group plc engages in the development and distribution of business management software and related services and products for small and medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of 6.38 billion GBP. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. It has a 21.7 P/E ratio. The firm serves business owners, book keepers, and finance directors.