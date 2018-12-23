Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 57.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 6,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,894 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $894,000, up from 11,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77M shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp Com (PKE) by 11.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,500 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52M, down from 145,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 400,815 shares traded or 260.18% up from the average. Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 7.84% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. Shenoy Navin sold $66,324 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, July 25. On Thursday, October 25 Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $102,050 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 2,235 shares. $247,155 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES.

