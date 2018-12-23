Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 46.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,870 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $690,000, down from 9,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 922,478 shares traded or 134.64% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by 54.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 12,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,344 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39 million, up from 22,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Cheniere Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 3.79M shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $585.71 million activity. Shares for $888,000 were bought by Fusco Jack A. $100,470 worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was bought by Markowitz Sean N. $584.37M worth of stock was sold by ICAHN CARL C on Wednesday, June 27. 3,406 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares with value of $234,064 were sold by Zichal Heather. 15,000 shares were sold by KILPATRICK DAVID B, worth $1.03 million on Thursday, September 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold LNG shares while 111 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 230.63 million shares or 2.88% more from 224.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.29M were accumulated by Cushing Asset Limited Partnership. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 12.99 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd has 0.18% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 146,521 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 527 shares. Moreover, Usa Portformulas has 0.16% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.2% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisory Rech reported 497,275 shares stake. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 112,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp holds 11,789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bp Public Lc has 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 27,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 17,147 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited invested in 0.06% or 22,386 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 491 shares. Arrow Financial owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 280 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Cheniere Energy Inc had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, May 11. Barclays Capital maintained Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) rating on Tuesday, September 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $53.0 target. The stock has “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil on Tuesday, June 14. The stock of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 5. Citigroup upgraded the shares of LNG in report on Wednesday, January 13 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on Tuesday, February 23 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Accumulate” rating by Global Hunter Securities on Thursday, July 23. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 8.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $754.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 10,281 shares to 42,072 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Among 27 analysts covering Diageo (NYSE:DEO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Diageo had 46 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 31 with “Neutral”. The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 29. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 25. Natixis maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 24 report. Shore Capital maintained Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) on Wednesday, September 23 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Friday, June 29 to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Monday, June 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 21 by Sterne Agee CRT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) on Tuesday, January 12 to “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 19 report.

