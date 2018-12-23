Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 16.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 248,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.98M, down from 298,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 4.46M shares traded or 96.49% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 29.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 6948.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 701,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 711,910 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $96.24 million, up from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.77. About 5.57 million shares traded or 88.48% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. The insider Pantermuehl Russell sold $255,600. The insider Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold $16,885. 5,000 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares with value of $638,183 were sold by Molnar Paul.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), FANG Stocks, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) And More – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Is Undervalued And Will Rise Like A Phoenix – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “FANG Flaws Weigh on ‘QQQ’ ETF – ETF Trends” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As Trump touts trade war truce, China holds its tongue – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 40 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 151 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, February 7. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 23. Wunderlich maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, January 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, December 3. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 11 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 11 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FANG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,756 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 301,385 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 17,268 shares. Jefferies Finance Grp Inc owns 20,111 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc owns 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 7,197 shares. Pension Service reported 119,851 shares. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Two Creeks Management Lp owns 711,910 shares for 5.36% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 3,146 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 87,395 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Limited has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Daiwa Gp Incorporated reported 29,175 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 39 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 36,376 shares to 303,039 shares, valued at $74.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 167,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,400 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 680.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), 10 have Buy rating, 14 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. had 104 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 20 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Monday, November 30. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 25. Citigroup downgraded the shares of DO in report on Thursday, October 12 to “Sell” rating. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of DO in report on Tuesday, October 10 to “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DO in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Market Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) on Friday, August 12 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 14 by Howard Weil. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, October 19. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, January 29.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Does Mallinckrodt Have A Charitable Issue? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Do Plunging Oil Prices Signal Opportunity For CorEnergy? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Should I Do With My General Electric Shares? – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target: What To Do After The 20% Sell-Off? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What To Do With Kroger’s Stock? (NYSE:KR) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $48,291 activity. Shares for $34,409 were sold by ROLAND DAVID L.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $645.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) by 161,918 shares to 498,918 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilis Energy Inc.