Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Forms $30.33 Double Top; Celanese (CE) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) formed double top with $31.85 target or 5.00% above today’s $30.33 share price. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has $2.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 3.59M shares traded or 21.98% up from the average. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 23.66% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: WEBSITE GLITCHES HURT ONLINE SALES DURING 4Q; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Invest Limited Buys Into Dick’s Sporting Class B; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $131 target. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 24. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, October 15. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CE in report on Monday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 22 report. See Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) latest ratings:

Analysts await Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 12.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DKS’s profit will be $105.20 million for 7.09 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 174.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.44, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 5.61% more from 69.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Inv Rech holds 0.09% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 885,681 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Llc holds 0.01% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 200 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 3,220 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 92,050 are owned by Snow Management L P. Verity Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 5,660 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 24,490 shares. Heartland Advsr has invested 0.68% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Cadence Cap Management Lc reported 8,967 shares. Hsbc Public Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Old National Bankshares In stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 30,757 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Euclidean Tech Mngmt Lc holds 31,613 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dick’s Sporting Goods had 10 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, August 23. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, November 29. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Sunday, November 25 report. As per Thursday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 30 with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, November 29 to “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the shares of DKS in report on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by Argus Research.

More news for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Celanese Corp. (CE) to Replace Express Scripts (ESRX) in S&P 500 – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” and published on December 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.