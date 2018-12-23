Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) EPS Estimated At $0.32; Blackbaud (BLKB) Shorts Increased By 5.5%

Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) had an increase of 5.5% in short interest. BLKB’s SI was 5.00M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.5% from 4.74 million shares previously. With 422,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s short sellers to cover BLKB’s short positions. The SI to Blackbaud Inc’s float is 10.77%. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 1.77M shares traded or 256.65% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 29.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report $0.32 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. DCOM’s profit would be $11.66M giving it 12.66 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 727,254 shares traded or 254.39% up from the average. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has declined 19.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $25,973 activity.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding firm for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. The company has market cap of $590.78 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.18 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Blackbaud, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Blackbaud had 7 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) rating on Friday, October 12. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $82 target. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 9 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by JMP Securities. DA Davidson maintained Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) rating on Tuesday, October 9. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $82 target.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 45.03 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.