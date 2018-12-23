Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 3.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 86,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $273.64 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77 million shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 18.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,195 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61 million, down from 21,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27M shares traded or 65.14% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 23 by Wedbush. The stock has “Hold” rating by Forward View Consulting on Friday, July 28. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 20 with “Hold”. As per Friday, September 15, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Brean Capital maintained the shares of VFC in report on Monday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Monday, September 25. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, April 30.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $11.04 million activity. $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were bought by Carucci Richard. On Monday, August 27 the insider BAILEY KEVIN sold $404,580. 69,357 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $6.45 million were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. $496,622 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were bought by CHUGG JULIANA L. McNeill Bryan H sold $2.33M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cleararc has 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Grimes Com Incorporated owns 3,316 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.33% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 23,246 shares. Stewart And Patten Co Lc reported 160,311 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.04% or 610,000 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 242,774 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 150 shares. Shellback Lp owns 140,000 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.04% stake. Private Advisor Grp Llc owns 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 15,748 shares. Sentinel Lba accumulated 2,835 shares. California-based Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0.02% or 989 shares.

Another recent and important V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 15,433 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $70.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co Inc Com (NYSE:TREX) by 17,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 716,764 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What TJX Companies Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Observations From TJX Companies’ Management Team – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TJX Companies: Good Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TJX: The Anatomy Of A Terrific Compounder – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: United Technologies, TJX Companies and Freeport-McMoRan – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Tuesday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 22 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Thursday, September 7. Argus Research upgraded the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, November 29 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 1 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 73,590 shares. Twin Management Inc owns 0.16% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 30,273 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Liability Com stated it has 183,060 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd accumulated 106,712 shares. St James Investment Limited Liability Company reported 483,286 shares. Davis R M Incorporated reported 406,501 shares stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd has 122,947 shares. The Sweden-based Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 7.58% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Baskin Fincl Services stated it has 2,000 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 341 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Stewart And Patten Co Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). James Investment Research holds 19,140 shares. Chatham Cap Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 36,742 shares.