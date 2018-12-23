Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) At $25.05 Forms Top; Braskem SA Adr (BAK) Shorts Increased By 89.4%

Braskem SA Adr (NYSE:BAK) had an increase of 89.4% in short interest. BAK’s SI was 1.93 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 89.4% from 1.02 million shares previously. With 522,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Braskem SA Adr (NYSE:BAK)’s short sellers to cover BAK’s short positions. The SI to Braskem SA Adr’s float is 1.91%. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 266,693 shares traded. Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has declined 7.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS SAID TO HIRE BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW ON: ESTADO; 09/05/2018 – Braskem 1Q Net BRL1.1B; 20/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: #Petrochemicals News—Brazil’s Braskem to undergo March maintenance at Triunfo facility: source…; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 30/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS USAGE OF PETROCHEMICAL PLANTS AT 50% AMID STRIKE; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESIN SALES IN BRAZIL TO GROW 4%-5% IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Inspires Environmental Sustainability and Community Engagement with Mural Arts Philadelphia Partnership and Closed Loop; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESINS SALE CONFIRMS STRONGER ECONOMY IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 23/03/2018 – Platts: Operational issues, blackout delay Braskem chlor-alkali restart

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) formed multiple top with $26.55 target or 6.00% above today’s $25.05 share price. Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) has $18.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 6.62M shares traded or 45.30% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 45.26% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company has market cap of $9.56 billion. The Company’s Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, isoprene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, toluene, ortho-xylene, para-xylene, and mixed xylenes; fuels, including automotive gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas; intermediates, such as cumene; and other basic petrochemicals, which include ethyl tertiary butyl ether, solvent C9, and pyrolysis C9. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. This segment also supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other products to second-generation producers.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 72.34% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.47 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $602.80M for 7.73 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.77% EPS growth.

