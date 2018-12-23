R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) by 56.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15M, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 5.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 2,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 62,141 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.27M, up from 59,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. Shares for $29,407 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. ROGERS BRIAN C also bought $880,200 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, November 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $16.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,000 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. 140,638 shares valued at $15.05 million were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. IGER ROBERT A had sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73 million.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $718.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southrn (NYSE:NSC) by 3,216 shares to 59,492 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings.