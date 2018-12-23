Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Dominion (D) by 3.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 5,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 132,710 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.33 million, up from 127,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Dominion for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31 million shares traded or 134.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 99.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 4 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1,000, down from 3,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 2.58M shares traded or 138.06% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $711,500 activity.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,616 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFG) by 3,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,189 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL).

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dominion Midstream had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Sunday, August 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $77.0 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 19 by Argus Research. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91.0 target in Tuesday, January 2 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 16 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Sector Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 17 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, October 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,216 shares. Causeway Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.77% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2.50 million shares. 23,398 are owned by Mackenzie Corporation. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.79% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). St Johns Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Peddock Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 400 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,525 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,225 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 2,744 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 82,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,825 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 669,370 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.85 EPS, up 18.10% or $0.59 from last year’s $3.26 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.53M for 6.51 P/E if the $3.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ameriprise Financial has $217 highest and $94 lowest target. $158’s average target is 57.51% above currents $100.31 stock price. Ameriprise Financial had 59 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMP in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of AMP in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, January 26 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Thursday, April 5 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMP in report on Thursday, October 5 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold AMP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 105.41 million shares or 1.95% less from 107.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Business Fincl Svcs Incorporated owns 5,130 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt invested 0.5% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Loomis Sayles And Lp stated it has 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 59 were reported by Cls Ltd Llc. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.24% or 4,512 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Ltd reported 42 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. 70,623 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Bp Plc reported 17,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.09% or 7,597 shares. Axa invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,290 shares in its portfolio. 27,212 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh invested in 1.69% or 16,900 shares.