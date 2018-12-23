Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $774,000, down from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31M shares traded or 134.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 2,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,788 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, down from 26,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $492.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 62,772 shares to 85,159 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 7,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. 118,000 shares valued at $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. $214,363 worth of stock was sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. $21.70M worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reliance Tru Com has 2,133 shares for 4.82% of their portfolio. 2.17 million are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd. Founders Financial Secs Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,105 shares. Woodstock has invested 4.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whale Rock Management Lc stated it has 2.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boussard & Gavaudan Invest Management Llp reported 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Economic Planning Adv holds 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,565 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 121,613 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 1.40 million shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 111,618 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 2.96% or 13.33M shares. Channing Mgmt Ltd Co owns 81,447 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,618 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc has 0.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duncker Streett And invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Better Buy Than FAANGs – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How Safe Is Microsoft’s Dividend? – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “One Put, One Call Option To Know About for Microsoft Corporation – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IVW, AAPL, MSFT, V – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, May 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, March 16. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $105.0 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8000 target in Monday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. Bernstein maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Canaccord Genuity. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $100 target in Monday, April 30 report.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $711,500 activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. D’s profit will be $617.08M for 19.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream agree on merger deal – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy declares $0.9175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SCANA reaches $2B settlement over failed V.C. Summer nuclear project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca holds 1.17% or 19,655 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management reported 7,200 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). South State Corp, a South Carolina-based fund reported 41,003 shares. 209 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. 2,219 are held by Bbva Compass National Bank Inc. Federated Investors Pa reported 8.31 million shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,209 shares. Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3,530 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Asset One Ltd has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Intact Investment has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 86,100 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stralem And Comm holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 138,115 shares.