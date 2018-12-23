W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 4,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 51,992 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75 million, up from 47,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (DPZ) by 64.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,310 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57 million, down from 14,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $239.49. About 1.03 million shares traded or 69.83% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 42.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. Shares for $4.39 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 2,901 shares worth $242,298. 63,113 shares valued at $5.79M were sold by Taylor David S on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 1,980 shares valued at $161,077 was made by Majoras Deborah P on Monday, August 13. 4,711 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $393,473 were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. TASTAD CAROLYN M had sold 4,181 shares worth $349,206.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, September 8. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of PG in report on Thursday, July 30 to “Outperform” rating. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 15 by Jefferies. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, July 9 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, December 22 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, December 13 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 1. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $14.58 million activity. 4,064 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares with value of $1.23M were sold by DOYLE J PATRICK. The insider WEINER RUSSELL J sold $1.29 million.

Among 30 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 102 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Wednesday, November 29 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Beaufort Securities with “Buy” on Thursday, October 15. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, June 8. Oppenheimer maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Tuesday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Monday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 8. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 18 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, July 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 1.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 37.11% or $0.72 from last year’s $1.94 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $110.63 million for 22.51 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.41% EPS growth.