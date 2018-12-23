Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 148,024 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.45M, down from 152,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 –

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87.73M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67 million shares traded or 100.79% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: NETWORK GEAR GOING IN NOW IS 5G UPGRADEABLE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE TO PAY CIVIL PENALTY OF $40M IN FCC SETTLEMENT; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Cap Ltd Co reported 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Blackrock holds 14.95 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 329 shares. Kames Public invested in 28,979 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co has 10,966 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt Lp stated it has 781,481 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.29% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6.32 million shares. Century Cos reported 778,890 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 20,916 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 0.02% or 8,019 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 28,362 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 3,239 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,455 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 2.89M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 325,000 shares to 875,000 shares, valued at $112.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Among 33 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. T-Mobile US had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Tuesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, November 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 24 by FBR Capital. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by William Blair on Thursday, February 8 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Cowen & Co. Bank of America maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Friday, February 9 with “Underperform” rating. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, March 28 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 45.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $593.86 million for 22.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $948.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,730 shares to 121,613 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 11 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, February 6. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $160.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 18. As per Monday, October 9, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 25. As per Monday, May 15, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 16 with “Hold” rating.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 7,899 shares valued at $1.08M was sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, August 27. 166,695 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 was made by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14.