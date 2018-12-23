Dorsey Wright & Associates increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 63.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired 8,157 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 42.19%. The Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 20,980 shares with $8.21M value, up from 12,823 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $15.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $199.17. About 1.98 million shares traded or 38.58% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.17, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 6 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 4 trimmed and sold holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 747,504 shares, down from 753,668 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kingsway Financial Services Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Among 4 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Align Technology had 9 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 26. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $330 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 13. Credit Suisse maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Thursday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $320 target in Tuesday, October 9 report. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. The insider LACOB JOSEPH sold $2.32 million. Thaler Warren S sold $1.27M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Thursday, August 23. $2.35 million worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was sold by Relic Zelko. Another trade for 3,895 shares valued at $1.50 million was sold by Beard Simon. 5,000 shares were sold by Kolli Sreelakshmi, worth $1.12M on Tuesday, November 27. Hockridge Stuart A had sold 2,753 shares worth $1.01 million. Puco Christopher C. sold 8,764 shares worth $1.99M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 67,514 shares. Bamco invested in 162,054 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 70,897 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gru LP reported 41,982 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 1,714 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0% or 983 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 114,631 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation owns 0.05% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 18,752 shares. Regions Fincl holds 399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Fin Advisers Ltd reported 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 183,782 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Lc stated it has 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Stevens Lp invested in 13,207 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.30 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 95,901 shares traded or 207.68% up from the average. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) has declined 55.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KFS News: 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $45.7 MLN VS $46.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCED DECONSOLIDATION OF ITS INTEREST IN ITS PRINCIPAL INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED; 24/05/2018 – Stilwell Value LLC Votes to Oppose the Re-Election of Larry G. Swets, Jr. as a Director of Kingsway Financial Services Inc; 08/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd; 11/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/05/2018 – STILWELL ACTIVIST FUND LP SAYS VOTED TO OPPOSE RE-ELECTION OF LARRY G. SWETS JR AS DIRECTOR AT KINGSWAY FINANCIAL’S UPCOMING ANNUAL MEET; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 10/05/2018 – KINGSWAY REPORTS LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Rev $45.7M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 53 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.97 million activity.