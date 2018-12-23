Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Unilever Plc Adr (UL) stake by 9.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc acquired 34,678 shares as Unilever Plc Adr (UL)’s stock declined 3.56%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 400,283 shares with $22.00 million value, up from 365,605 last quarter. Unilever Plc Adr now has $137.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.76 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has declined 4.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 RATING TO SIGMA HOLDCO BV’S PROPOSED €1,050 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2026; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 08/05/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS PRICING IN BRAZIL SHOULD PICK UP THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 56,397 shares to 214,577 valued at $18.24 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,548 shares and now owns 8,265 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

