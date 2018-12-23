Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 351 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.63 million, down from 14,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 1.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 8,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,985 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.10 million, up from 560,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.18M shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 257,238 shares to 757,687 shares, valued at $122.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 29,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500. $5.31 million worth of stock was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Olsavsky Brian T sold 2,028 shares worth $3.87M. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447. Shares for $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 891 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 0.93% or 11,196 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust reported 7,529 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Company accumulated 0.08% or 150 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,404 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Liability Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 307 shares. 569 were reported by Diligent Investors Limited Company. 8,001 are held by Ubs Oconnor Limited Company. The Alabama-based Rfg Advisory Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,164 were accumulated by Churchill Corporation. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 14,852 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Shellback LP holds 3.59% or 20,000 shares. Citadel Advisors reported 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 5.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,053 shares to 52,900 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 105,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,070 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).