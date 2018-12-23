Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 3.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,769 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.60M, down from 206,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 2.88 million shares traded or 79.15% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs Inc. (ABT) by 41.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 66,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 225,161 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.52M, up from 159,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 14.24 million shares traded or 94.60% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold DOV shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 129.10 million shares or 1.90% less from 131.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,183 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Limited Company has invested 4.48% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ww Asset accumulated 11,714 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 23,549 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Permian Invest Prns LP reported 771,200 shares. Haverford Tru reported 4,237 shares stake. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 268,417 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,493 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 3,838 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc accumulated 19,449 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus Fincl has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 96 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 25,722 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.04% or 18,589 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $164,580 activity.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $392.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 20,300 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $57.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 15.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.13 per share. DOV’s profit will be $190.24 million for 13.27 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.08 million activity. Shares for $127,044 were sold by Bracken Sharon J. Another trade for 64,268 shares valued at $4.30M was made by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, August 29. Another trade for 58,200 shares valued at $4.00M was sold by Blaser Brian J. Another trade for 142,341 shares valued at $10.30 million was sold by WHITE MILES D. 9,097 shares were sold by LANE ANDREW H, worth $610,513. On Friday, September 28 the insider Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive sold $366,957.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $691.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 1,784 shares to 82,723 shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,802 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Telemus Cap Llc holds 0.26% or 46,928 shares in its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lc stated it has 37,490 shares. Paw holds 0.78% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 10,000 shares. Alley Limited Liability Com has 115,960 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 20,525 shares. Howe And Rusling invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny owns 243,984 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 10,226 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 17,743 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Company invested in 9,977 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt invested in 35,325 shares. Hamel Associates holds 0.71% or 22,200 shares in its portfolio. California-based Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.69% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hl Lc accumulated 0.32% or 285,851 shares.