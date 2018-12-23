Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 3.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 4,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,824 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.35M, down from 130,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 3.29 million shares traded or 77.34% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 0.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 26,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.12M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $189.77M, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 3.11 million shares traded or 99.48% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of TD in report on Monday, March 13 to “Sector Perform” rating. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, September 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 1 by National Bank Canada. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 30. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Friday, August 28 with “Sector Perform”.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11,991 shares to 776,057 shares, valued at $202.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 18,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $998,977 activity. Fain Richard D bought 18,900 shares worth $2.00 million. REITAN BERNT also sold $168,179 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $391.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11,900 shares to 134,765 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 11.94% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.34 per share. RCL’s profit will be $313.49 million for 15.42 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.98 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.31% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. had 83 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, October 27. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 30 report. On Thursday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, January 30. Citigroup maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Wedbush. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 24 report. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, July 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 18 by Wolfe Research. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 13.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea Inv owns 418,759 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Impala Asset Mgmt invested in 1.96% or 455,747 shares. 17.53M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1.09 million shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 35,836 shares. Cls Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,397 shares. 66,838 are owned by Guggenheim Lc. Hartford Inv Management owns 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 21,077 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 154 shares. Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 1,730 shares. 163,980 are held by Bamco Ny. Qs Ltd Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 17,557 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 8,277 shares in its portfolio.

