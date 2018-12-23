Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 65.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 8,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,601 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $200,000, down from 13,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.39B market cap company. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 68.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 323,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,736 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.11 million, down from 473,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 3.93M shares traded or 93.55% up from the average. DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has risen 7.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on DSW Inc wrongly coded to Destination XL Group; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Hyattsville, MD; 09/05/2018 – Survey Reveals DSW’s New VIP Rewards Program Caters To Women’s Deepest Shoe Shopping Desires; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Sioux Falls, SD; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 13/03/2018 – DSW – FOR FIFTY-TWO WEEK PERIOD ENDING FEB 2, 2019, EXPECTS FY REVENUE GROWTH TO DECREASE BY 1% TO 3%; 13/03/2018 – DSW – EXCLUDING EXIT OF NON-CORE BUSINESSES AND 53RD WEEK, TOTAL REVENUES EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN 2% TO 4% RANGE IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Shoe retailer DSW drops despite topping view; 06/03/2018 DSW Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DSW SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52 TO $1.67, EST. $1.68

More notable recent DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: SQ, QQQ, SFIX, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is DSW an Undervalued Dividend Stock With a 4% Yield? – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DSW Inc. Raises Guidance, But Does It Matter? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; DSW Beats Q3 Expectations – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since December 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $211,019 activity. The insider Zaiac Joanne sold 2,770 shares worth $69,749.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. $428,207 worth of stock was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, December 4. $776,025 worth of stock was sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C on Thursday, August 16. Greene Kimberly S – also sold $705,450 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Monday, December 3.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SO’s profit will be $236.65 million for 49.01 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.82% negative EPS growth.

