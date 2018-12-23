DTE Energy Company (DTE) Forms $114.05 Double Top; Ecc International (ECC) Sentiment Is 2.67

DTE Energy Company (DTE) formed double top with $117.47 target or 3.00% above today’s $114.05 share price. DTE Energy Company (DTE) has $20.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 1.92M shares traded or 47.79% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 3.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 12/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 08/05/2018 – NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit; 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms DTE and Subs; Outlook Remains Negative; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds

Ecc International Corp (ECC) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.34, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 16 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold stakes in Ecc International Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.96 million shares, up from 2.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ecc International Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 9.

Analysts await Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ECC’s profit will be $9.71M for 8.04 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 280,238 shares traded or 114.68% up from the average. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) has declined 12.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 4.25% of its portfolio in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. for 669,370 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc owns 1.08 million shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 1.1% invested in the company for 132,973 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.27% in the stock. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Eagle Point Credit Q3: – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) CEO Tom Majewski on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quick Thoughts On Eagle Point Credit’s Offering Of Common Stock – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Immediate Income: Eagle Point Credit Adds Diversity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Point Credit Company: This 6.6875% Baby Bond Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2018.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. The company has market cap of $312.09 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 7.54 P/E ratio. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 24.60% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DTE’s profit will be $172.83 million for 30.01 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DTE Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, September 10. Wells Fargo maintained DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Thursday, October 25 with “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform”. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, September 17 report. The stock of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) rating on Wednesday, July 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $115 target.