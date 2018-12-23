Among 4 analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 5 by Bank of America. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. See Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) latest ratings:

13/11/2018 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

05/11/2018 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $75 New Target: $18 Downgrade

05/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36 New Target: $25 Downgrade

16/07/2018 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiates Coverage On

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 19.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 4,400 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 17,754 shares with $1.64 million value, down from 22,154 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $30.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19M shares traded or 48.75% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company has market cap of $214.31 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio also comprises of Namzaric capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board owns 31,763 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancorp has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 89,921 shares. Northern holds 0.13% or 5.68M shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 1.43M shares. Lourd Lc owns 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,268 shares. Platinum Investment Management reported 6,500 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 429,589 shares in its portfolio. 280,662 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj &. Prudential Public holds 0.27% or 912,811 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 61 shares. Congress Asset Ma invested in 0.8% or 667,871 shares. New England Rech & Inc owns 0.33% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. On Tuesday, September 4 SEIF MARGARET K sold $262,413 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 2,700 shares. $900,140 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares were sold by STATA RAY. The insider SICCHITANO KENTON J sold $685,411. NOVICH NEIL S sold $719,228 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, June 28. 18,650 shares were sold by Real Peter, worth $1.84M. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by Hassett Joseph. 10,000 shares were sold by ROCHE VINCENT, worth $971,900 on Tuesday, September 4.

Among 10 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Analog Devices had 15 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $100 target in Thursday, July 19 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs downgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, October 18 to “Sell” rating. Nomura maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $90 target. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 27 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 19. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, September 25. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, November 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.28 EPS, down 9.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADI’s profit will be $473.81 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.42% negative EPS growth.