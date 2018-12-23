Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 88.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 140,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94 million, down from 157,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 652,051 shares traded or 15.76% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has declined 8.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 6.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 50,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 805,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.14M, up from 754,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 2.05M shares traded or 41.44% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 47.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c

Among 20 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 72 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, July 6 by Jefferies. Stephens downgraded the shares of BECN in report on Monday, November 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BECN in report on Monday, April 11 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 2. As per Tuesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Stephens.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. On Wednesday, November 21 Harrison Christopher Anthony bought $149,147 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 4,750 shares. ISABELLA PAUL bought $101,635 worth of stock or 3,200 shares. Another trade for 10,675 shares valued at $337,429 was bought by FROST RICHARD W. BERQUIST CARL T bought $165,250 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Monday, November 26. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $229,110 was bought by MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M. Another trade for 16,900 shares valued at $497,828 was made by NOVICH NEIL S on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 42 investors sold BECN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 0.30% less from 71.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Grp Incorporated Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fiera Corp accumulated 102,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 27,856 shares. Geode Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 707,164 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company holds 0% or 19 shares. Huntington Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,223 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 384 shares. 1.23M are owned by Citigroup. Oak Ridge Invests Llc holds 0.67% or 335,489 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Johnson Counsel owns 18,218 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $528.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 26,600 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $26.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp. by 639,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Hovnanian Entr. (NYSE:HOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold AIZ shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 56.80 million shares or 0.81% less from 57.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan Company has 45,345 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 92,161 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,106 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 7,420 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated stated it has 2,072 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,332 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 677 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 5,729 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,633 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 6,956 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Nordea Inv Management has 19,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Captrust has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 45.65% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $62.06 million for 21.32 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.66% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $228.36 million activity. $1.55M worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was sold by Mergelmeyer Gene on Tuesday, August 14. On Monday, September 10 the insider Pagano Christopher J sold $128,107.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $23.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 262,967 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $133.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 50,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).