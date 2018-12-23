Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 76.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $203,000, down from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 4,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,985 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.71 million, down from 145,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 3 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 12. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 26 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $121 target in Tuesday, June 20 report. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Cuts 2018 Guidance – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Market Gift – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 19, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 8. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 24 by Jefferies. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Argus Research. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 22 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, September 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, May 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Friday, September 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $125.0 target. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Technologies Is Breaking Itself Up Into 3 Companies (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies’ Business Split: What You Need To Know (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UTC spin-off company with $18B in revenue to be based in South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: United Technologies, TJX Companies and Freeport-McMoRan – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

