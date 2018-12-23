Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 25.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,981 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, down from 26,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Services B (UHS) by 36.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,893 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.90M, up from 10,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Universal Health Services B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $114.52. About 1.77M shares traded or 112.68% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 15.39% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 5G Pause – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon’s Voluntary Layoffs: What You Need To Know (NYSE:VZ) – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Communications: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon announces results of voluntary separation offer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $167.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (SCHE) by 16,353 shares to 84,694 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Ca Amt (CMF) by 11,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Etf (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Cap Llc invested in 0% or 361 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,840 shares. Moody Bankshares Division holds 0.37% or 272,648 shares in its portfolio. 6,370 were accumulated by Beck Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Corda Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 383,324 shares. Management Assoc owns 1.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,270 shares. The Kansas-based Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,914 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 9.10M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 276.26 million shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Company holds 91,802 shares. Garrison Fincl Corporation stated it has 9,554 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt stated it has 11,125 shares. United Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 2.94M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 179,570 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 25. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 27. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 25 by FBR Capital. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, December 6 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 6. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by Moffett Nathanson. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 20 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 20 by SunTrust.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 4,694 shares to 45,700 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) by 8,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,700 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold UHS shares while 131 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.66% more from 78.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 175,275 shares. Fincl Architects Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ledyard Bank & Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 49 shares. Hemenway Comm Ltd Company has 1,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,838 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies has invested 0.07% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 7.48 million shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 15,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,800 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 39 shares. 409,396 are held by Sirios Management L P. Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Northern Trust holds 1.01 million shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 69,951 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Universal Health (UHS) Agrees to Acquire The Danshell Group – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on December 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “DoJ Investigation Remains A Key Risk To Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) – Benzinga” on December 08, 2016. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Health Services Q3 top line up 4%; earnings up 22% – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Judgeâ€™s Ruling on Obamacare Torpedoes Hospital Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 17, 2018.