Dynex Capital (DX) to pay $0.18 on Jan 31, 2019; Cafepress (PRSS) Has 1 Sentiment

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) is expected to pay $0.18 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:DX) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Dynex Capital Inc’s current price of $5.62 translates into 3.20% yield. Dynex Capital Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 11, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 1.97 million shares traded or 310.18% up from the average. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 16.69% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS

Cafepress Inc (PRSS) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 5 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 5 sold and reduced their stakes in Cafepress Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.83 million shares, up from 3.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cafepress Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Dynex Capital, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 27.34 million shares or 1.97% more from 26.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Plc invested in 22,283 shares. 595 are held by Winch Advisory Ltd Liability. 94,800 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru Inc. Lsv Asset Management holds 1.72M shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited reported 22,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 146,264 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Citigroup holds 182,608 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 609,068 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 4,857 shares. Van Eck Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 8,248 shares.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United States. The company has market cap of $335.45 million. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. It has a 3.28 P/E ratio. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

CafePress Inc. operates as an online retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.19 million. The firm offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparels, mugs and drinkware, and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It currently has negative earnings. CafePress Inc. conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and also operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.