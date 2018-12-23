Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) stake by 89.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc acquired 944,121 shares as Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)’s stock declined 21.02%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 1.99 million shares with $274.33M value, up from 1.05 million last quarter. Ralph Lauren Corp now has $7.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 1.79 million shares traded or 76.22% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 5.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it moves to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL

E&G Advisors Lp increased Cigna Corporation (CI) stake by 71.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. E&G Advisors Lp acquired 2,300 shares as Cigna Corporation (CI)’s stock rose 10.58%. The E&G Advisors Lp holds 5,500 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 3,200 last quarter. Cigna Corporation now has $44.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24 million shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 04/05/2018 – Cigna CEO David Cordani is trying to quell concerns that regulators will scrutinize and even block his company’s acquisition of Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA’S HEADQUARTERS IN BLOOMFIELD, CONNECTICUT, TO BECOME HEADQUARTERS FOR COMBINED CO; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 21/03/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC/; 29/05/2018 – ANZ ANZ NZ REPORTS SALE OF ONEPATH LIFE NZ LTD TO CIGNA; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CIGNA AIMS TO ACHIEVE DEBT-TO-CAPITALIZATION RATIO IN 30’S WITHIN 18 TO 24 MONTHS AFTER TRANSACTION CLOSES; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP – DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PCT TO 8 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Express Scripts’ Ratings on Negative Watch following Cigna Bid; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO FUND CASH PORTION THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH, DEBT; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 13,876 are held by Brinker Inc. Enterprise Services Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Edgemoor Inv Advsrs invested in 0.15% or 5,967 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 65,498 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp has 0.01% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 4,187 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 96,559 shares. Axa reported 271,458 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Summit Securities Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 49,474 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 15,615 shares. Ascend Cap Limited Liability holds 1.89% or 180,249 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 6,006 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 578,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Par Cap Management owns 0.17% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 70,000 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Among 8 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cigna had 8 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, December 13. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Monday, November 19 with “Outperform”.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.21 million activity. On Friday, November 2 Sadler Jason D sold $4.51M worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 21,189 shares. ZOLLARS WILLIAM D had sold 238 shares worth $46,101. 2,825 shares were sold by Triplett Michael W, worth $605,253.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cigna (CI) Completes Combination with Express Scripts (ESRX) – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California regulator blesses Cigna – Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York on board with Cigna-Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cigna Launches Online Survey to Help People Assess Loneliness and Improve Vitality – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ralph Lauren: Back To The Old Days – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Ralph Lauren, CECO Environmental, PRA Group, ChemoCentryx, SunCoke Energy Partners, and Delek US â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Set to Open Beach Front Hotel RL on Miami Beach – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ralph Lauren tracks higher after strong guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ralph Lauren higher after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Innoviva Inc stake by 113,794 shares to 120,975 valued at $1.84M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) stake by 132,178 shares and now owns 140,557 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ralph Lauren had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 20 by PiperJaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, October 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 130 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 3.85% less from 54.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 3,458 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.3% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 132,102 shares. Synovus Corporation has 56 shares. 70,800 were accumulated by Adage Capital Prns Grp Ltd Liability Company. C M Bidwell And Assoc holds 0.94% or 7,235 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 45,691 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.02% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). The New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 150,386 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 39,901 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 6,775 shares.