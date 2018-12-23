E-Dinar Coin (EDR) increased 1.49% in less than 24 hours

It was good day for E-Dinar Coin (EDR), as it jumped by $0.000150000000000001 or 1.49%, touching $0.01021. International Crypto Analysts believe that E-Dinar Coin (EDR) is looking for the $0.011231 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.0242565671558522. The highest price was $0.01095 and lowest of $0.01006 for December 22-23. The open was $0.01006. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange. Aproximately 16,911 EDR worth $176 was traded.

For a month, E-Dinar Coin (EDR) tokens went down -17.79% from $0.01242 for coin. For 100 days EDR is up 40.56% from $0.007264. It traded at $0.01218 200 days ago. E-Dinar Coin (EDR) has 886.21M coins mined with the market cap $9.05 million. It has 999000.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 31/05/2017. The Crypto EDR has DPoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

E-Dinar Coin is a DPoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm. EDR gives up to 0.65% daily staking rewards and an affiliated referral bonus user network. The total supply of EDR coins will be mined within 33 years.