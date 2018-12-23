Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 94.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 287,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,971 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $157,000, down from 304,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.54M shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in March; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 13/04/2018 – FORD SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLE SALES -19 PCT Y/Y, VS -21 PCT YR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS NOW EXPECT 8 PCT ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY 2020, TWO YEARS EARLIER THAN PREVIOUS TARGET; 01/05/2018 – Ford Motor April U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Down 4.7%; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 26/03/2018 – Ford’s Lincoln Looks to SUVs for Salvation as Car Models Stall; 26/03/2018 – Behind the Fashion Videos for Tom Ford, Alexander Wang and More; 03/04/2018 – FORD MARCH U.S. LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES UP 3.46%, EST. 0.8%; 25/04/2018 – Ford accelerates cost-cutting plan, will drop most U.S. sedans

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 59.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 52,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,580 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.52M, up from 87,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.07 million shares traded or 50.25% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. Healy James P also bought $226,791 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares. $100,072 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was bought by Simonich Brent. Pizzi Michael A. had bought 10,000 shares worth $516,735. $299,588 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was bought by WEINREICH JOSHUA on Tuesday, November 6.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $415.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 45,845 shares to 62,466 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 71,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 168 shares. Walleye Trading Llc owns 956 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 17,605 shares stake. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 209,582 shares. Highbridge Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 11,612 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Tru accumulated 13,539 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 388,800 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.06% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Nomura holds 0.14% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 750,478 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Com accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Com holds 1.17% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 204,689 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 23,712 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 27,165 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 15.22M shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 25,425 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.13% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 3.10M shares. Advsr Cap Management Ltd has 0.31% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 1.06 million shares. Zacks Mgmt invested 0.61% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Brave Asset Mngmt holds 18,950 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 359,304 are owned by Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 4,634 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cna Finance Corp holds 0.6% or 316,162 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 34,110 shares. Webster Bankshares N A has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 17,353 shares to 133,183 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 10,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on January, 23 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. F’s profit will be $1.31B for 6.10 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. Armstrong Steven R. sold $124,053 worth of stock or 13,000 shares.