Among 2 analysts covering Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arena Pharmaceuticals had 3 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 7. See Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Initiates Coverage On

19/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $61 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58 New Target: $56 Maintain

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 13.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 152,110 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 977,038 shares with $70.25M value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $2.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 697,163 shares traded or 74.84% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 38.47% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold OMCL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 38.96 million shares or 2.10% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,814 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 7,746 shares. Everence Management Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 501,952 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pier Cap Limited Com holds 124,730 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.72% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 19,064 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Co has invested 0.37% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rmb Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 28,828 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 36 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 24,709 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 5,731 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America De owns 231,361 shares. Natixis has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 1.60M shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 427,163 shares to 430,337 valued at $54.82M in 2018Q3. It also upped A stake by 557,130 shares and now owns 2.03 million shares. Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Omnicell had 7 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Oppenheimer maintained Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, December 7. The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Craig Hallum. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was reinitiated by Benchmark with “Buy”.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $6.95 million activity. Shares for $1.04 million were sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Wednesday, August 1. 5,000 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares with value of $355,900 were sold by Judson James T. 5,574 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares with value of $383,860 were sold by Kuipers Peter J.. LIPPS RANDALL A sold $605,804 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Tuesday, December 18. Another trade for 6,250 shares valued at $396,704 was sold by JOHNSTON DAN S. On Thursday, July 5 Ngo Nhat H sold $1.12M worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 20,436 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 92.86% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.28 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.40M for 27.05 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.20% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.51% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 1.01 million shares traded or 55.09% up from the average. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has risen 30.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNA News: 14/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Balance $271.3M at Dec. 31; 19/03/2018 – ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS – ETRASIMOD WAS WELL TOLERATED, HAD FEWER PATIENTS WITH SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS VS PLACEBO IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 19/03/2018 – Arena Pharma: 2 Mg Etrasimod Group Achieved Statistically Significant Improvement in Clinical Remission; 19/03/2018 – ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 4:30 P.M; 15/05/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals: Coiled For Growth; 26/03/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO INITIATE PHASE 3 PROGRAM IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 19/03/2018 – ARNA: OASIS PHASE 2 MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS FOR 2MG; 20/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod , which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

