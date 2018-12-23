Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 77.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 124,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.74M, down from 161,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 840,365 shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 68.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 71.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 10,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $951,000, down from 14,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $173.31. About 2.74 million shares traded or 76.06% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN

Among 21 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Paycom Software had 82 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85.0 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 1 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of PAYC in report on Tuesday, August 1 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $117 target in Wednesday, May 2 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 15.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $28.13M for 59.90 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $20.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eni Spa (NYSE:E) by 9,451 shares to 20,833 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 49,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

Among 54 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 43 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 239 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Tuesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, June 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, November 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Friday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $185 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, February 26 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Tuesday, November 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy” on Friday, September 1. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, November 24. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of PANW in report on Tuesday, January 23 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of PANW in report on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 sales for $92.37 million activity. Klarich Lee also sold $832,500 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, December 11. $402,788 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by MERESMAN STANLEY J. Anderson Mark sold $6.96M worth of stock. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $7.37 million worth of stock. Shares for $99,485 were sold by Bonanno Kathleen.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.02% or 5,962 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 96,386 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1St Source Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 1,150 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 10,452 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 117,282 shares in its portfolio. 329,628 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Palo holds 2,855 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Light Street Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 398,250 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,850 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Firsthand Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 20,000 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $893.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,175 shares to 13,849 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Mlp (MLPA).