Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) stake by 0.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 19,863 shares as Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 2.05 million shares with $125.73M value, up from 2.03M last quarter. Merit Medical Systems Inc now has $2.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 691,160 shares traded or 65.10% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 33.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 332 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 266 reduced and sold their holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 271.01 million shares, up from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Electronic Arts Inc in top ten positions decreased from 25 to 22 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 69 Reduced: 197 Increased: 227 New Position: 105.

Technology Crossover Management Vi L.L.C. holds 84.75% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. for 609,035 shares. Technology Crossover Management V Llc owns 609,035 shares or 59.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Technology Crossover Management Vii Ltd. has 8.99% invested in the company for 2.25 million shares. The New York-based Kerrisdale Advisers Llc has invested 6.93% in the stock. Tyvor Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 238,201 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 14.08% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.06 per share. EA’s profit will be $534.77 million for 10.81 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.25% EPS growth.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.13 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 24.57 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts is Now Oversold (EA) – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, EA, DVA – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Electronic Arts, NEXEO SOLUTIONS, The AES, Meritor, H&R Block, and American International Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83M shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting MMSI Put And Call Options For July 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Merit Medical Acquires Assets of Vascular Insights, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical Ireland Wins Medtech Company of the Year Award 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Bets to Stay in Investors Good Books Next Year – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical to Present at Four Conferences in November – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) stake by 27,267 shares to 2.22 million valued at $146.55M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 104,309 shares and now owns 203,901 shares. Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MMSI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 49.85 million shares or 8.91% more from 45.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 7,100 shares. Pier Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 147,050 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Zebra Capital Limited Co owns 0.18% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 6,496 shares. Enterprise Fincl Serv Corporation has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Millrace Asset Gru holds 0.99% or 20,725 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Invs Lc invested in 1.65% or 344,549 shares. 167,326 were reported by Parametric Port Associates Llc. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 34,439 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Ltd Llc reported 0.15% stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Pnc Fin Service Group Inc has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Aperio Gp Ltd owns 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 11,464 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 5,257 shares valued at $322,296 were sold by Frost Ronald on Wednesday, November 7. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Lampropoulos Justin J. on Friday, November 16. The insider Karras Nolan E. sold 2,000 shares worth $122,550. 9,593 shares valued at $546,053 were sold by Millner F. Ann on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $364,642 were sold by Miller Franklin J on Thursday, June 21.