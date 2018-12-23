Range Resources Corp (RRC) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 142 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 161 decreased and sold their holdings in Range Resources Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 239.31 million shares, down from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Range Resources Corp in top ten positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 124 Increased: 88 New Position: 54.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc increased Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) stake by 3.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc acquired 41,462 shares as Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI)’s stock declined 28.42%. The Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc holds 1.25 million shares with $11.45M value, up from 1.21M last quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc now has $173.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 274,756 shares traded or 66.69% up from the average. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has declined 44.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGI News: 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC – ARVES REPLACES RICHARD SNELL; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss $7.23M; 07/03/2018 Commercial Vehicle Conference Call Set By Seaport for Mar. 15; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Rev $188.3M; 28/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 4; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 04/04/2018 – Commercial Vehicle at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Vehicle Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGI); 03/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 1Q EPS 32c

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 4,751 shares to 36,933 valued at $3.17M in 2018Q3. It also reduced 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) stake by 180,376 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CVGI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 2.07% more from 23.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 0% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Systematic Financial LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Ironwood Management Ltd Llc accumulated 285,190 shares. First Manhattan reported 266,218 shares. Zacks Investment, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,195 shares. 500 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Com. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) for 148,567 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Parametric Ltd Llc holds 0% or 49,905 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) for 99,841 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 122,094 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 11,914 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. RRC’s profit will be $56.32M for 10.85 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 10.59 million shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $213,737 activity.