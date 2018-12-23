Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) is expected to pay $0.72 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:EGP) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.72 dividend. Eastgroup Properties Inc’s current price of $92.68 translates into 0.78% yield. Eastgroup Properties Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 7, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $92.68. About 553,370 shares traded or 169.89% up from the average. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 10.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.57% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

ASOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) had an increase of 2.87% in short interest. ASOMF’s SI was 678,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.87% from 659,400 shares previously. The stock increased 145.89% or $43.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About shares traded. ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The firm offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It has a 56.33 P/E ratio. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading well-known provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive clients . It has a 37.16 P/E ratio. The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.10 million activity. COLEMAN JOHN F also sold $995,675 worth of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares. Shares for $457,775 were sold by WOOD BRENT on Friday, August 17. Shares for $25,557 were sold by BAILEY H C JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold EastGroup Properties, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 33.16 million shares or 0.82% more from 32.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors holds 4,051 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,222 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 1,426 shares. 27,700 are held by International Gru. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,105 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 8,532 shares. 26,700 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 23,787 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Natixis holds 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 3,085 shares. Usca Ria Limited Company holds 0.03% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. EastGroup Properties had 6 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) rating on Monday, July 16. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $103 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, December 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $90 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30.