EasyMine (EMT) moved down -20.00% in less than 24 hours

It was bad day for EasyMine (EMT), as it declined by $-0.000733788 or -20.00%, touching $0.002935152. Top Crypto Analysts believe that EasyMine (EMT) is looking for the $0.0032286672 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.00826860826549253. The highest price was $0.00366894 and lowest of $0.002935152 for December 22-23. The open was $0.00366894. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, EasyMine (EMT) tokens went down -65.70% from $0.008557 for coin. For 100 days EMT is down -88.18% from $0.02484. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. EasyMine (EMT) has 10.73 million coins mined with the market cap $31,493. It has 33.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 24/08/2017. The Crypto EMT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

EasyMine is a cryptocurrency mining platform that provides users with the purpose of providing a simple process of setting up, expanding, and managing cryptocurrency mining hardware. The EMT token is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the sole form of payment for the easyMine services.