Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 42.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97 million, up from 15,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80M shares traded or 99.95% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 47.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,722 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 3,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 8,185 shares. 2,504 are owned by Ssi Inv Management. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 13,450 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Tn reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 3,596 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Management. Morgan Stanley reported 4.74M shares stake. Meyer Handelman reported 146,118 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fincl Network has 6,695 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 235,152 shares. Ima Wealth holds 171 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 11,919 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 7,200 shares. Putnam Limited Company holds 189,904 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 104,635 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $666.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,796 shares to 24,283 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J M Smuckers Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,965 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eaton Corporation had 109 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Wednesday, August 26. Credit Agricole initiated the stock with “Underperform” rating in Monday, October 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 21. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7500 target in Thursday, July 13 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 15 by William Blair. As per Thursday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8000 target in Friday, July 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, July 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $57 target in Thursday, February 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 26,358 were accumulated by Cypress Grp. Harvey Inv Communication Limited Liability Company owns 39,645 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Com holds 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5,042 shares. National Asset Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,552 shares. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 2,195 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 3,660 shares. 4,991 were accumulated by Cohen Lawrence B. Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% stake. Intrust Savings Bank Na has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Company holds 5.81M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Saybrook Nc invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 50 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 2,853 shares. Howland Capital Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wendell David Assocs Inc owns 156,353 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Susquehanna maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, February 2. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co initiated Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, September 30. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $110 target. The company was maintained on Friday, October 30 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, April 15, the company rating was initiated by Compass Point. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 26 report.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $613.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc (Call) by 4,541 shares to 700 shares, valued at $70,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT).