Eaton Vance Management increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 109.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 22,555 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 44.02%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 43,178 shares with $1.99M value, up from 20,623 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $11.80B valuation. The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 13.71M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 63.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 1.10M shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 620,670 shares with $25.79M value, down from 1.72 million last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $3.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 1.09 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 39.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 135,200 shares to 461,700 valued at $38.43 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 69,607 shares and now owns 698,600 shares. Nielsen Hldgs Plc was raised too.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 12.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.02 per share. AN’s profit will be $103.41 million for 7.31 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.26% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.09 million activity. $3.02 million worth of stock was sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Thursday, November 1. BURDICK RICK L also sold $713,264 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares. Shares for $2.03 million were sold by EDELSON DAVID B on Tuesday, July 10. $100,000 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was sold by GRUSKY ROBERT R on Tuesday, November 13.

Among 5 analysts covering AutoNation (NYSE:AN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. AutoNation had 7 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Buckingham Research. The stock of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) earned “Underperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, October 2. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley maintained AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 24 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold AN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.32% less from 58.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Markel Corporation owns 27,510 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 92,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 14,916 shares. Comerica Bank has 37,316 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.02% or 7,704 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.04% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 6,601 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 72 shares. Smith Graham Co LP invested in 0.47% or 120,088 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 103,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Cipher Lp invested in 0.07% or 9,112 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.01% or 16,349 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 98,098 shares.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CarMax preps for national omni-channel offering – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AutoNation board member leading search for next CEO steps down – South Florida Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sanchez Energy Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Are the Best Marijuana Stocks? – Motley Fool” published on December 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Eaton Vance Management decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 36,583 shares to 89,700 valued at $23.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 648,900 shares and now owns 4.20 million shares. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 53 investors sold PCG shares while 174 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 396.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 400.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 105,417 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 0.47% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). National Bank Of America De reported 0.03% stake. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) invested in 0.09% or 172,576 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 4,600 shares. Newtyn Mgmt Lc has invested 10.24% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 20,155 were accumulated by Daiwa Grp Inc. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kwmg Llc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Price Michael F has 9,620 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 18,781 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 727,205 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 21,394 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. PG\u0026E had 18 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 9. Argus Research maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Friday, November 16. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, August 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Bank of America. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 16.