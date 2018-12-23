Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 84.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 694,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,232 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79 million, down from 819,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 2.40 million shares traded or 73.55% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 4.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 3.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 10,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,022 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.22M, up from 328,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 482,350 shares traded or 362.11% up from the average. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has declined 15.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FLS shares while 127 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 6.15% less from 138.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 26,579 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Next Grp holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated reported 18,302 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsr Inc has invested 0.79% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,082 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 529,995 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus accumulated 3,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Rampart Investment Co Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 32,432 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Beutel Goodman And Ltd has 0.53% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 1,849 shares. Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 13,000 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), 7 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Flowserve Corporation had 97 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) rating on Monday, March 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $53 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 9. The stock of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 28. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) rating on Wednesday, April 4. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $5000 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, September 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by UBS. The stock of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 14.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.5 per share. FLS’s profit will be $74.58M for 16.42 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.33% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $2.54 million activity. 6,975 shares valued at $324,735 were sold by McCarthy John P. on Thursday, September 6. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $368,037 was sold by Caldwell William J.. Sharpe Matthew P. sold $304,081 worth of stock or 6,827 shares. The insider Hassenmiller Steve sold 3,000 shares worth $138,150. McClure Beverley J. also sold $83,075 worth of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) shares. 2,000 shares were sold by JOHNSON KIMBERLY A, worth $92,199 on Wednesday, August 22.

Among 4 analysts covering Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Horace Mann Educators Corp had 11 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “” rating by Wood on Tuesday, April 11. The stock of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) earned “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, November 10. Wood maintained Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) on Monday, May 29 with “Sell” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 5 by Wood. The stock of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) earned “Sell” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, August 17. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Monday, December 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 7. The firm has “Sell” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Friday, May 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 11 by Janney Capital.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Incom by 291,954 shares to 546,248 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 121,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,580 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 6 investors sold HMN shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.75 million shares or 0.31% less from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 22,367 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 239 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Piedmont Advisors owns 9,451 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 8,838 shares. 607,716 were reported by Ameriprise Incorporated. Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 100,966 shares. Connable Office invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Fifth Third Financial Bank has 1,963 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Invesco has invested 0.01% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 68,823 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 318,021 shares.