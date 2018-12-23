Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) had a decrease of 10.9% in short interest. BIG’s SI was 8.35M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.9% from 9.37 million shares previously. With 866,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG)’s short sellers to cover BIG’s short positions. The SI to Big Lots Inc’s float is 20.89%. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 1.98M shares traded or 50.03% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 49.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sets $100M Share-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others

Among 7 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Big Lots had 7 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) on Monday, December 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Morgan Stanley. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, November 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIG in report on Monday, December 10 with “Overweight” rating.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.31 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Lower Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Targets After Q3 Print – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BIG Lots -7.6% on earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Lots And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Aurora Cannabis Be Next to Secure a Big Partnership? – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big deal announcements for Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity. $250,385 worth of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares were bought by THORN BRUCE K. $1.95M worth of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares were sold by Bachmann Lisa M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.96 million shares or 3.03% less from 45.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 450,169 were reported by Scout Investments. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 15,386 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Orrstown Fin Services Incorporated has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 65 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha invested in 6,903 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset stated it has 8,400 shares. Dean reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Moreover, Janney Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 21,264 shares. Regions Corp owns 509 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 28,644 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 139,669 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 257 shares. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Limited Liability has 1.9% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Advisors Preferred Lc reported 0.02% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Moreover, Tributary Management Lc has 0.83% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).