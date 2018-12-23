Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 5,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,880 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59M, down from 25,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59 million shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 84.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 36,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $229,000, down from 43,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18M shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 2.37% or 14,783 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.19% or 108,627 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 1.16% stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd invested in 16,269 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 7,791 shares. 116 were accumulated by Hudock Capital Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Argent Company accumulated 0.07% or 2,104 shares. Mirae Asset Global Communications invested in 1.53% or 737,142 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) reported 15,970 shares stake. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,589 shares. Oppenheimer reported 60,568 shares stake. The Florida-based Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 81,168 shares. Forbes J M & Comm Ltd Liability Partnership holds 970 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $32.48 million activity. JONES HARVEY C sold $24.21M worth of stock or 100,000 shares. 90,831 shares were sold by Puri Ajay K, worth $26.28M on Tuesday, October 2. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Byron Michael on Monday, September 24.

Among 49 analysts covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), 34 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Nvidia Corporation had 231 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, February 24 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, August 12, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. BNP Paribas downgraded the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, November 20 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 6 by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, August 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, November 10 report. On Tuesday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Equal Weight”. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 2 with “Buy”. On Friday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Topeka Capital Markets to “Buy”.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $430.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 40,750 shares to 546,540 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 93,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $725.90 million for 27.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia: A Clear Miscalculation (Mark Hibben) – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Sees ‘Significant Runway’ For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) In Cloud Data Processors – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “NVIDIA Upgrades Its Dividend and Buyback – The Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “After The Fall: What Does Nvidia Do From Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “When Nvidia Was $145 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.18M for 11.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 23, the company rating was initiated by Maxim Group. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 21. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $27 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 18 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 1. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Aegis Capital on Friday, December 22. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Thursday, July 13. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, March 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 24 by Benchmark.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.92 million activity. Jones Wendy Elizabeth had sold 10,516 shares worth $354,179 on Monday, July 23. The insider Park Joo Man sold 18,283 shares worth $522,528. $99,473 worth of stock was sold by Doerger Brian J. on Tuesday, November 20. 36,000 shares were sold by OMIDYAR PIERRE M, worth $1.04M on Tuesday, November 20.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay’s (EBAY) Authentication Service Now Expands to Jewelry – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “eBay Launches 12 Days of Incredible Savings with the ‘December Dozen’ – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Facebook: A Deep Dive On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sanders Capital Limited Liability Com reported 6.00M shares. Washington-based Washington Trust Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Victory Capital Management Inc accumulated 13,808 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rbf Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd stated it has 82,638 shares. Monetary Group Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 286 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Numerixs reported 100,097 shares stake. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 173,943 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd Company has 136,103 shares. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 18,812 shares. Madison Invest Holdings Inc has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 4.69M were reported by Kensico Cap Management Corp. 770 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co.