Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 99.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 129.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,677 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75 million, down from 129.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 7.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,178 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.12M, down from 528,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18 million shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group Inc. by 57,182 shares to 304,590 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 19,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,694 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.18 million for 11.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 1,910 shares to 20,955 shares, valued at $25.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (NYSE:CLX).

