Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc (UPS) by 20.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.30 million, down from 153,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89 million shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 104,105 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.32 million, down from 107,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72M shares traded or 121.61% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 11.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ECL’s profit will be $447.75M for 23.22 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.31% EPS growth.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $662.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 10,025 shares to 41,135 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 5,025 shares to 27,850 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 69,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

