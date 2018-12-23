Vantage Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 80.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc sold 126,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20 million, down from 157,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88M shares traded or 89.95% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 9.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 33,717 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29M, down from 37,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72 million shares traded or 121.61% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab buying U.K.’s Bioquell – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 11.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ECL’s profit will be $447.75 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.31% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $17.92 million activity. $450,884 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by BILLER LESLIE S on Friday, November 30. Brown Darrell R also sold $1.77M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares. Shares for $1.30 million were sold by HIGGINS ARTHUR J. On Thursday, September 6 the insider Mulhere Timothy P sold $1.50 million. The insider BAKER DOUGLAS M JR sold $6.41 million. Hickey Michael A sold $5.06 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, September 13.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 14. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, March 22. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 18 report. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Monday, October 19. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jones Finance Lllp invested in 0% or 3,179 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). American Interest Gru invested in 0.06% or 118,974 shares. 600 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W & Ca. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1,982 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. First Natl Tru Co stated it has 3,127 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 33,052 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.09% or 827,342 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 0.35% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 254,408 shares. Saturna Capital Corp reported 7,973 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cap Counsel Lc holds 451,470 shares. Granite Prns Llc accumulated 66,794 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Smith Salley And, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,394 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 90 shares.

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $916.05M and $476.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corp. (NYSE:VFC) by 66,706 shares to 67,206 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Edgestream Prns LP owns 86,938 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 6,363 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 91,680 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 3,663 shares. Citigroup holds 0.05% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.09% or 59,984 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 292,909 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 2,789 shares. Delphi Management Incorporated Ma holds 35,655 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 7,328 shares. Freestone Cap Holdings Lc reported 5,181 shares. Winslow Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Telemus Ltd Liability Company holds 89,080 shares. Rnc Cap Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 25,140 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 10 by CLSA. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, September 13. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $24 target in Friday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, August 17. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 12. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 6 to “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, August 19 with “Outperform” rating.