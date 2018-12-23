Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (GM) by 3.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 353,724 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.91 million, down from 365,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in General Mtrs Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 21.38 million shares traded or 52.93% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 25/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Browns GM: No Legitimate Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick; 27/04/2018 – New York Post: Yankees’ big tent prepared Angels GM for Ohtani circus; 19/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Sixers Rumors: Former GM Believes Philly Poised To Attract Giannis Antetokounmpo, Other Superstars, The Ringer; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Trump Threat Undercut by GM’s Euro Exit, Germans’ U.S. Expansion; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO START PHASE 3 GM-1271 STUDY IN AML IN 3Q; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-KDB WILL CONSIDER LEGAL ACTION SHOULD GM LIQUIDATE S.KOREAN UNIT WITHOUT CONSULTING IT – KDB CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PCT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” – NY AUTO…; 27/03/2018 – GM EXPECTS REVISED TRADE DEAL BETWEEN S.KOREA, US WILL “HELP EASE INVESTMENT RISKS” FOR S.KOREA -S.KOREA’S TRADE MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY OF $19.4B AT MARCH 31

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDMB) by 326.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 82,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 90.68% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 107,580 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87.96 million, up from 25,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. It closed at $616.82 lastly. It is down 160.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.68% the S&P500.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $452.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontier Communications Corp (Put) by 134,400 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $129,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 37,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,850 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.65 per share. GM’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 6.87 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.83% negative EPS growth.

