Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 2.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 2,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 92,181 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.05M, down from 94,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 2.25 million shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 68.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 166,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 411,557 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.92M, up from 244,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 1.73 million shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 14,600 shares to 86,261 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. EW’s profit will be $244.59 million for 30.81 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had 126 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, April 26 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $174.0 target in Thursday, February 15 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 2 with “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 21 by SunTrust. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy”.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 17,585 shares to 920,637 shares, valued at $68.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) by 143,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

Among 16 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Magna International had 65 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MGA in report on Monday, August 13 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 27. On Thursday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Friday, October 12 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) on Monday, August 28 to “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of MGA in report on Friday, November 6 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by TD Securities on Friday, January 19. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, November 9.

