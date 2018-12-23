Torch Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 37.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torch Wealth Management Llc sold 6,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,685 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86M, down from 17,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torch Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 2.25 million shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 30.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 622,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.27M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 373,839 shares traded or 118.78% up from the average. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has risen 14.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. EW’s profit will be $244.59 million for 30.81 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Torch Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $237.51M and $166.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 1 (CSJ) by 20,235 shares to 46,170 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on December 19, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Large Health Care Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018, Wallstreetpr.com published: “New Momentum Shows Up in Healthcare Logistics: SYK, IVST, and EW – WallStreetPR” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Comments On US Court Decision – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had 126 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 5 by Northland Capital. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 8 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, February 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $100 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $114 target in Wednesday, October 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, December 7 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, December 7. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $105 target in Thursday, April 7 report.

More notable recent Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kforce to Present at J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and SunTrust Conferences in Q4 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kforce, Inc.’s (KFRC) CEO David Dunkel on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “KFY vs. KFRC: Which Staffing Firm is Better Positioned? – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kforce to Present at Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kforce Reports Third Quarter 2018 Revenues of $355.5 Million, EPS of $0.64 per Share; Tech Flex Improves to 10.3% Year-Over-Year Growth; Board of Directors Approves Increase in Share Buy-Back Authorization to $100.0 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2311.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 770,401 shares to 4.47M shares, valued at $351.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 130,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.54M shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 insider sales for $5.06 million activity. Another trade for 433 shares valued at $18,403 was made by SUTTER HOWARD W on Monday, August 27. ALLRED JOHN sold $85,300 worth of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) on Tuesday, August 21. KELLY DAVID M sold $65,320 worth of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) on Wednesday, November 7. Hackman Jeffrey B. sold 3,000 shares worth $120,000. STRUZZIERO RALPH sold $346,950 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. DUNKEL DAVID L had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.06 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Kforce.com (NASDAQ:KFRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kforce.com had 14 analyst reports since November 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) on Wednesday, February 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Hold” on Friday, June 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by SunTrust. The stock has “Mkt Outperform” rating by Avondale on Wednesday, February 8. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 6 by Northcoast. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 18 with “Hold”. The stock of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Avondale. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Friday, February 24. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.